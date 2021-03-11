TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

TXZ253-120300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ255-120300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ257-120300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ252-120300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ254-120300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ256-120300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TXZ248-120300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ249-120300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ250-120300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ353-120300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ251-120300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ351-120300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather