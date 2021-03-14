TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

581 FPUS54 KBRO 140903

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

TXZ253-150315-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 20 mph

shifting to the west late in the morning shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ255-150315-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest early in the afternoon shifting to the

north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ257-150315-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west early in the afternoon

shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ252-150315-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

decreasing to around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ254-150315-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ256-150315-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ248-150315-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ249-150315-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in

the late morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

TXZ250-150315-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ353-150315-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ251-150315-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 20 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting

to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ351-150315-

Coastal Kenedy-

403 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

