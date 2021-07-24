TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021

_____

540 FPUS54 KBRO 240857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

TXZ253-250300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-250300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-250300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ252-250300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-250300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-250300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ248-250300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ249-250300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-250300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-250300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-250300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-250300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather