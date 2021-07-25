TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021 _____ 601 FPUS54 KBRO 250858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 TXZ253-260300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ255-260300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ257-260300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ252-260300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ254-260300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ256-260300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ248-260300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ249-260300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ250-260300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ353-260300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ251-260300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ351-260300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$