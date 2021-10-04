TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021

072 FPUS54 KBRO 040857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

TXZ253-050300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

TXZ255-050300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ257-050300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-050300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ254-050300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ256-050300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 70. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ248-050300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ249-050300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ250-050300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ353-050300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

TXZ251-050300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 90. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ351-050300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

