TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

_____

879 FPUS54 KBRO 130857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

TXZ253-140300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ255-140300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-140300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south around 10 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-140300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-140300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-140300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-140300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west early in the afternoon becoming light.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-140300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-140300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ353-140300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ251-140300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-140300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather