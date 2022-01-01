TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph early in the afternoon

shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around

15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds

25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west early in the afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 40 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 30 to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph early in the afternoon

shifting to the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

