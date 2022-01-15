TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to

41 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 25 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to around

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph early in the morning. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 27 to 37 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 30 mph increasing to north 35 to 45 mph in

the late morning and early afternoon becoming northwest around

30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 28 to 38 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill

readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 27 to 37 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Lowest wind

chill readings 28 to 38 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light. Lowest wind chill

readings 22 to 32 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 30 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 21 to 31 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

