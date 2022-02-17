TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 _____ 775 FPUS54 KBRO 170957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 TXZ253-180300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ255-180300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting to the north. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ257-180300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph late in the morning shifting to the north. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ252-180300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the north around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ254-180300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 20 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ256-180300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph late in the morning shifting to the north. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming north 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. $$ TXZ248-180300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ249-180300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after midnight. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ250-180300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the north around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ353-180300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ251-180300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to the north around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ351-180300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$