TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:08 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...
around 80 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...
around 80 coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...around
80 coast.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
in the mid 80s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
in the lower 80s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around
80 coast.
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy,
cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy,
cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing
to northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
around 60 coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around
80 coast.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
