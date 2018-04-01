TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

TXZ243-021015-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...

around 80 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...

around 80 coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...around

80 coast.

TXZ234-021015-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ239-021015-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ242-021015-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...

in the mid 80s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s inland...

in the lower 80s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

mid 80s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the

mid 80s coast.

TXZ244-021015-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around

80 coast.

TXZ247-021015-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

TXZ232-021015-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ245-021015-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-021015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ233-021015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ246-021015-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around

80 coast.

TXZ231-021015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240-021015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ229-021015-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ230-021015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

304 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

