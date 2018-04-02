TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

_____

806 FPUS54 KCRP 021548

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

TXZ243-022130-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s

inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s inland...around 80 coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around

80 coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...around

80 coast.

$$

TXZ234-022130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-022130-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-022130-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s

inland...in the lower 80s coast. South winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

mid 80s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the

mid 80s coast.

$$

TXZ244-022130-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s

inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

inland...around 80 coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around

80 coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

$$

TXZ247-022130-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80 inland...in the

upper 70s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ232-022130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ245-022130-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-022130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ233-022130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ246-022130-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s

inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

$$

TXZ231-022130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ240-022130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-022130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ230-022130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

1048 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LB

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast