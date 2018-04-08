TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:54 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then cloudy with areas of
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
in the lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s
inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s
inland...around 60 coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with areas
of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with areas
of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the mid 80s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s
inland...around 80 coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with areas
of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around
60 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower
60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then cloudy with
areas of drizzle late in the night. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the evening
then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with areas
of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around 60 coast.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower
80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the mid 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of light
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
347 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle
and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
