Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

TXZ243-092145-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

TXZ234-092145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle and

a chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-092145-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ242-092145-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the mid 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-092145-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid

70s coast. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

TXZ247-092145-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...

in the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-092145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle and

a chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-092145-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-092145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle and

a chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-092145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle and

a chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-092145-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of light

rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...

around 60 coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...

in the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

TXZ231-092145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. A slight chance of light rain late in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-092145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. A slight chance of light rain late in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-092145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ230-092145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

303 AM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. A slight chance of light rain late in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

