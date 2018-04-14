TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:34 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
591 FPUS54 KCRP 140317 AAA
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
TXZ243-140930-
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower
70s coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the mid 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. North winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid
60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
in the upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...
around 70 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the
lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
$$
TXZ234-140930-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 70. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ239-140930-
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ242-140930-
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. North winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s
coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the lower 80s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in
the lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower
80s coast.
$$
TXZ244-140930-
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.
South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid
60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
in the upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
$$
TXZ247-140930-
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight
chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 70. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...
around 50 coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s
coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ232-140930-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ245-140930-
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid
60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ241-140930-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ233-140930-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ246-140930-
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s
coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ231-140930-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ240-140930-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ229-140930-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not
as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ230-140930-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not
as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
