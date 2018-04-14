TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

591 FPUS54 KCRP 140317 AAA

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

TXZ243-140930-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower

70s coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the mid 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. North winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...

around 70 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the

lower 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ234-140930-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ239-140930-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-140930-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s

coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower

80s coast.

$$

TXZ244-140930-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ247-140930-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.

South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...

around 50 coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s

coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s

coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-140930-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-140930-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-140930-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ233-140930-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-140930-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s

coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ231-140930-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-140930-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-140930-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-140930-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

1017 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

