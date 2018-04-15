TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

066 FPUS54 KCRP 150243 AAA

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

TXZ243-150915-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the mid 50s coast. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s

inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

$$

TXZ234-150915-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-150915-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-150915-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...

in the lower 80s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

$$

TXZ244-150915-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s

inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

$$

TXZ247-150915-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. Light northwest winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...

in the mid 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-150915-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-150915-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. Light north winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-150915-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ233-150915-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ246-150915-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...

around 50 coast. Light northwest winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s

inland...in the mid 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-150915-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-150915-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

west winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-150915-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-150915-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast