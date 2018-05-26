TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

TXZ343-271015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming light south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-271015-

Nueces Islands-

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-271015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ234-271015-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-271015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s city to mid 70s rural.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s city to mid 70s rural.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ242-271015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ342-271015-

Coastal Kleberg-

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ442-271015-

Kleberg Islands-

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-271015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-271015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-271015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-271015-

Aransas Islands-

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ346-271015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-271015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-271015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-271015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-271015-

Calhoun Islands-

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-271015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ232-271015-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ241-271015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ231-271015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light

south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ240-271015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ229-271015-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ230-271015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

333 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10

mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

