TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:29 pm, Sunday, May 27, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Nueces Islands-
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Coastal Kleberg-
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kleberg Islands-
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Aransas Islands-
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Calhoun Islands-
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
323 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
