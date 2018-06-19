TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:37 pm, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
TXZ343-201015-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ443-201015-
Nueces Islands-
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ243-201015-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-201015-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ239-201015-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ242-201015-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ342-201015-
Coastal Kleberg-
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-201015-
Kleberg Islands-
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-201015-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ244-201015-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ245-201015-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ345-201015-
Aransas Islands-
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ346-201015-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ246-201015-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ247-201015-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ347-201015-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ447-201015-
Calhoun Islands-
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-201015-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ232-201015-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ241-201015-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-201015-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ240-201015-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ229-201015-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ230-201015-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
334 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
