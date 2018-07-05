TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

TXZ343-061000-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-061000-

Nueces Islands-

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ243-061000-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ234-061000-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ239-061000-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ242-061000-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ342-061000-

Coastal Kleberg-

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-061000-

Kleberg Islands-

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-061000-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

west winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ244-061000-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ245-061000-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light west

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ345-061000-

Aransas Islands-

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-061000-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ246-061000-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ247-061000-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ347-061000-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light west winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-061000-

Calhoun Islands-

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-061000-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ232-061000-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west

winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ241-061000-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ231-061000-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ240-061000-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ229-061000-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ230-061000-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

GH/TB

_____

