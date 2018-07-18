TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-190945-

Nueces Islands-

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-190945-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-190945-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-190945-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ242-190945-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ342-190945-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-190945-

Kleberg Islands-

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ344-190945-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-190945-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-190945-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-190945-

Aransas Islands-

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-190945-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-190945-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-190945-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-190945-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-190945-

Calhoun Islands-

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-190945-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-190945-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-190945-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ231-190945-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-190945-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-190945-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ230-190945-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

