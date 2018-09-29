TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 28, 2018
013 FPUS54 KCRP 290204 AAA
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
TXZ343-290930-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ443-290930-
Nueces Islands-
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ243-290930-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ234-290930-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ239-290930-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ242-290930-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ342-290930-
Coastal Kleberg-
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ442-290930-
Kleberg Islands-
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. East winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ344-290930-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ244-290930-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ245-290930-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ345-290930-
Aransas Islands-
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady
temperature around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ346-290930-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ246-290930-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ247-290930-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ347-290930-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ447-290930-
Calhoun Islands-
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady
temperature around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-290930-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ232-290930-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ241-290930-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ231-290930-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east
winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ240-290930-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ229-290930-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ230-290930-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
904 PM CDT Fri Sep 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TMT/CB/GW
