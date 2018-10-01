TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018
_____
485 FPUS54 KCRP 012023
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
TXZ343-020945-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ443-020945-
Nueces Islands-
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ243-020945-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ234-020945-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ239-020945-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ242-020945-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ342-020945-
Coastal Kleberg-
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ442-020945-
Kleberg Islands-
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ344-020945-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ244-020945-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ245-020945-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ345-020945-
Aransas Islands-
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ346-020945-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ246-020945-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ247-020945-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ347-020945-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ447-020945-
Calhoun Islands-
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ233-020945-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ232-020945-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ241-020945-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ231-020945-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ240-020945-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ229-020945-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ230-020945-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
323 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
PH/GW
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather