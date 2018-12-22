TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
_____
408 FPUS54 KCRP 220333
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
TXZ343-221015-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ443-221015-
Nueces Islands-
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ243-221015-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ234-221015-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ239-221015-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ242-221015-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ342-221015-
Coastal Kleberg-
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ442-221015-
Kleberg Islands-
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ344-221015-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ244-221015-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ245-221015-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ345-221015-
Aransas Islands-
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ346-221015-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ246-221015-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ247-221015-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ347-221015-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ447-221015-
Calhoun Islands-
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ233-221015-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ232-221015-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ241-221015-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ231-221015-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ240-221015-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ229-221015-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ230-221015-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
933 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
LB
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather