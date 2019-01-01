TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018
_____
768 FPUS54 KCRP 010940
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
TXZ343-012230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ443-012230-
Nueces Islands-
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ243-012230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
light rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ234-012230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ239-012230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ242-012230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ342-012230-
Coastal Kleberg-
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ442-012230-
Kleberg Islands-
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
light rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ344-012230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ244-012230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ245-012230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ345-012230-
Aransas Islands-
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ346-012230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ246-012230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ247-012230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ347-012230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ447-012230-
Calhoun Islands-
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ233-012230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ232-012230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ241-012230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ231-012230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ240-012230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ229-012230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ230-012230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
KW/JV
_____
