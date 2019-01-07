TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019

015 FPUS54 KCRP 070949

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

TXZ343-072245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ443-072245-

Nueces Islands-

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ243-072245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ234-072245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ239-072245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph becoming light north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ242-072245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ342-072245-

Coastal Kleberg-

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ442-072245-

Kleberg Islands-

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ344-072245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ244-072245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ245-072245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ345-072245-

Aransas Islands-

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ346-072245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ246-072245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ247-072245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ347-072245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ447-072245-

Calhoun Islands-

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ233-072245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ232-072245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ241-072245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ231-072245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ240-072245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ229-072245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ230-072245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

