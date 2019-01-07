TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
TXZ343-072245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ443-072245-
Nueces Islands-
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ243-072245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ234-072245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ239-072245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5
to 10 mph becoming light north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ242-072245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ342-072245-
Coastal Kleberg-
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ442-072245-
Kleberg Islands-
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ344-072245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ244-072245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ245-072245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ345-072245-
Aransas Islands-
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ346-072245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ246-072245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ247-072245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ347-072245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ447-072245-
Calhoun Islands-
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ233-072245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ232-072245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ241-072245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ231-072245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ240-072245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ229-072245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ230-072245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
349 AM CST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
