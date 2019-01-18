TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-182315-

Nueces Islands-

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-182315-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ234-182315-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ239-182315-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to west with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ242-182315-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ342-182315-

Coastal Kleberg-

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-182315-

Kleberg Islands-

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-182315-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ244-182315-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ245-182315-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ345-182315-

Aransas Islands-

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-182315-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ246-182315-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ247-182315-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ347-182315-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-182315-

Calhoun Islands-

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-182315-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ232-182315-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-182315-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ231-182315-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ240-182315-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ229-182315-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ230-182315-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

337 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

