TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019

_____

057 FPUS54 KCRP 280943

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

TXZ343-282230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-282230-

Nueces Islands-

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-282230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-282230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-282230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-282230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-282230-

Coastal Kleberg-

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-282230-

Kleberg Islands-

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-282230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy, colder.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-282230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy, colder.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-282230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ345-282230-

Aransas Islands-

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-282230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-282230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy, colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-282230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light north winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-282230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-282230-

Calhoun Islands-

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing

to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-282230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-282230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy, colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-282230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Windy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-282230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-282230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-282230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-282230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

343 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TMT/TE

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather