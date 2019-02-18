TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Nueces Islands-

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light rain in the morning. Cloudy with

patchy drizzle. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain. Patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Aransas Islands-

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

323 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

