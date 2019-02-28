TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

TXZ343-281015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ443-281015-

Nueces Islands-

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ243-281015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ234-281015-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Areas of dense fog through the night. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ239-281015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ242-281015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ342-281015-

Coastal Kleberg-

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ442-281015-

Kleberg Islands-

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the

morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ344-281015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ244-281015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ245-281015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ345-281015-

Aransas Islands-

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ346-281015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ246-281015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ247-281015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Areas of dense fog through the night. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph late in the evening becoming

light. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ347-281015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening, then a chance of showers and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Areas of dense fog through the night. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph late in the evening becoming

light. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ447-281015-

Calhoun Islands-

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ233-281015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph late in the

evening becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ232-281015-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ241-281015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ231-281015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ240-281015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ229-281015-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ230-281015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

958 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

