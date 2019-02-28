TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Nueces Islands-

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

Coastal Kleberg-

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kleberg Islands-

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Aransas Islands-

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Calhoun Islands-

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

353 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

