TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
TXZ343-072245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ443-072245-
Nueces Islands-
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Areas
of drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ243-072245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas
of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ234-072245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain. Warmer. Highs around 70. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ239-072245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ242-072245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas
of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ342-072245-
Coastal Kleberg-
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 70. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ442-072245-
Kleberg Islands-
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ344-072245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ244-072245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ245-072245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s.
TXZ345-072245-
Aransas Islands-
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Areas
of drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ346-072245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s.
TXZ246-072245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain. Warmer. Highs around 70. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ247-072245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog
after midnight. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ347-072245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog
after midnight. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of light
rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ447-072245-
Calhoun Islands-
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Areas
of drizzle and a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ233-072245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light rain. Warmer. Highs around 70. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ232-072245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
light rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
less than 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ241-072245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ231-072245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ240-072245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ229-072245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ230-072245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
321 AM CST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
