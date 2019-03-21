TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

TXZ343-212145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-212145-

Nueces Islands-

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-212145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ234-212145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ239-212145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ242-212145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-212145-

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-212145-

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas

of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-212145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-212145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-212145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ345-212145-

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ346-212145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-212145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ247-212145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-212145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-212145-

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ233-212145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ232-212145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-212145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ231-212145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-212145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-212145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ230-212145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

