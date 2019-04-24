TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019

165 FPUS54 KCRP 240853

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

TXZ343-242145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ443-242145-

Nueces Islands-

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-242145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ234-242145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ239-242145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ242-242145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-242145-

Coastal Kleberg-

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ442-242145-

Kleberg Islands-

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ344-242145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ244-242145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ245-242145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345-242145-

Aransas Islands-

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-242145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-242145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ247-242145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347-242145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ447-242145-

Calhoun Islands-

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-242145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ232-242145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ241-242145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ231-242145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240-242145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-242145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ230-242145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

353 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

