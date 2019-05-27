TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
TXZ343-272130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Breezy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ443-272130-
Nueces Islands-
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ243-272130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-272130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ239-272130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25
mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ242-272130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ342-272130-
Coastal Kleberg-
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ442-272130-
Kleberg Islands-
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing
to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Windy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around
80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ344-272130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ244-272130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ245-272130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ345-272130-
Aransas Islands-
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ346-272130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ246-272130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ247-272130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ347-272130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ447-272130-
Calhoun Islands-
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-272130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ232-272130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ241-272130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-272130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ240-272130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ229-272130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ230-272130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
345 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TMT/PH
