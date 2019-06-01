TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019
_____
735 FPUS54 KCRP 010825
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
TXZ343-012145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-012145-
Nueces Islands-
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ243-012145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-012145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ239-012145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-012145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-012145-
Coastal Kleberg-
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-012145-
Kleberg Islands-
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-012145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ244-012145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-012145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ345-012145-
Aransas Islands-
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ346-012145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ246-012145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ247-012145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ347-012145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ447-012145-
Calhoun Islands-
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ233-012145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ232-012145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-012145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ231-012145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-012145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-012145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ230-012145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
325 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
85/87
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather