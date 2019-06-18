TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019
178 FPUS54 KCRP 180836
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
TXZ343-182145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ443-182145-
Nueces Islands-
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-182145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ234-182145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ239-182145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
TXZ242-182145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 112 to 117 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ342-182145-
Coastal Kleberg-
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-182145-
Kleberg Islands-
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-182145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ244-182145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ245-182145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-182145-
Aransas Islands-
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower
80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-182145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-182145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ247-182145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-182145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ447-182145-
Calhoun Islands-
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ233-182145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ232-182145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-182145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ231-182145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ240-182145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
TXZ229-182145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ230-182145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
336 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 100.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
MZ/MC
