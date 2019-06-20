TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

_____

729 FPUS54 KCRP 200822

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

TXZ343-202130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-202130-

Nueces Islands-

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-202130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 112 to 117 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings 108 to 113 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-202130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ239-202130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ242-202130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 113 to 118.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings 110 to 115 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ342-202130-

Coastal Kleberg-

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-202130-

Kleberg Islands-

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-202130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-202130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-202130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ345-202130-

Aransas Islands-

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-202130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-202130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ247-202130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-202130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ447-202130-

Calhoun Islands-

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-202130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ232-202130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 110 to

115 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ241-202130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 102. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 112 to 117 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-202130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 111 to 116 in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ240-202130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 103.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ229-202130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ230-202130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 110 to 115 in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

MC/MZ

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather