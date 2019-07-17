TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
TXZ343-172145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ443-172145-
Nueces Islands-
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-172145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ234-172145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ239-172145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ242-172145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ342-172145-
Coastal Kleberg-
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-172145-
Kleberg Islands-
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-172145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ244-172145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ245-172145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-172145-
Aransas Islands-
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-172145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-172145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ247-172145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-172145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ447-172145-
Calhoun Islands-
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ233-172145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ232-172145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-172145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ231-172145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ240-172145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ229-172145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ230-172145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
353 AM CDT Wed Jul 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
