TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
058 FPUS54 KCRP 100825
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
TXZ343-102145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ443-102145-
Nueces Islands-
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ243-102145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ234-102145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Not
as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ239-102145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ242-102145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ342-102145-
Coastal Kleberg-
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ442-102145-
Kleberg Islands-
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ344-102145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ244-102145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Not as warm.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ245-102145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ345-102145-
Aransas Islands-
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ346-102145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ246-102145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Not
as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ247-102145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ347-102145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ447-102145-
Calhoun Islands-
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-102145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy. Not
as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ232-102145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ241-102145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds around
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ231-102145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ240-102145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds around
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ229-102145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ230-102145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
