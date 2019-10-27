TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
_____
854 FPUS54 KCRP 270841
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
TXZ343-272245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ443-272245-
Nueces Islands-
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ243-272245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ234-272245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ239-272245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ242-272245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ342-272245-
Coastal Kleberg-
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ442-272245-
Kleberg Islands-
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ344-272245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ244-272245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ245-272245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ345-272245-
Aransas Islands-
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ346-272245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ246-272245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ247-272245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ347-272245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ447-272245-
Calhoun Islands-
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ233-272245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ232-272245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ241-272245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ231-272245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ240-272245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ229-272245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ230-272245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
341 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TE/MCZ
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather