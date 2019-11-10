TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Nueces Islands-
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Kleberg-
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Kleberg Islands-
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Aransas Islands-
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows around
40. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Calhoun Islands-
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Very windy. Much colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to
40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
343 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
