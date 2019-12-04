TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
TXZ343-042245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ443-042245-
Nueces Islands-
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ243-042245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ234-042245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ239-042245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ242-042245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ342-042245-
Coastal Kleberg-
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ442-042245-
Kleberg Islands-
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ344-042245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ244-042245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ245-042245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ345-042245-
Aransas Islands-
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ346-042245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ246-042245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ247-042245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ347-042245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ447-042245-
Calhoun Islands-
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ233-042245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-042245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ241-042245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-042245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ240-042245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ229-042245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ230-042245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
318 AM CST Wed Dec 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
