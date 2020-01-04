TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Nueces Islands-

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Aransas Islands-

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

