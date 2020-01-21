TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

833 FPUS54 KCRP 210930

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

TXZ343-212230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ443-212230-

Nueces Islands-

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-212230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ234-212230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-212230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-212230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-212230-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ442-212230-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-212230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-212230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-212230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ345-212230-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-212230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-212230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-212230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-212230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ447-212230-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-212230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-212230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light west winds. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ241-212230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-212230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-212230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-212230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-212230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

