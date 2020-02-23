TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20

percent chance of showers after 4 AM. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Nueces Islands-

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light north winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Aransas Islands-

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

227 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light northwest winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

