TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ443-212130-
Nueces Islands-
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ243-212130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-212130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around
80. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ239-212130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely until
late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
northeast winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ242-212130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ342-212130-
Coastal Kleberg-
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ442-212130-
Kleberg Islands-
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ344-212130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ244-212130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ245-212130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ345-212130-
Aransas Islands-
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ346-212130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ246-212130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ247-212130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ347-212130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ447-212130-
Calhoun Islands-
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ233-212130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ232-212130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower
80s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ241-212130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-212130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ240-212130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely early
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
south winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ229-212130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely until
late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ230-212130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
323 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
