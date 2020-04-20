TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

_____

795 FPUS54 KCRP 200805

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

TXZ343-202145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-202145-

Nueces Islands-

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-202145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-202145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-202145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-202145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-202145-

Coastal Kleberg-

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-202145-

Kleberg Islands-

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-202145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-202145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-202145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-202145-

Aransas Islands-

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-202145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-202145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ247-202145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-202145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-202145-

Calhoun Islands-

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-202145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-202145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-202145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-202145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-202145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-202145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-202145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TMT/ANM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather