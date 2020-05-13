TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

_____

997 FPUS54 KCRP 130844

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

TXZ343-132145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ443-132145-

Nueces Islands-

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ243-132145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-132145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-132145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-132145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ342-132145-

Coastal Kleberg-

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ442-132145-

Kleberg Islands-

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-132145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ244-132145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-132145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ345-132145-

Aransas Islands-

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ346-132145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ246-132145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ247-132145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ347-132145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-132145-

Calhoun Islands-

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-132145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-132145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ241-132145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ231-132145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-132145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ229-132145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ230-132145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

344 AM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TMT/ANM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather