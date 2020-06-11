TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

541 FPUS54 KCRP 110813

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

TXZ343-112145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-112145-

Nueces Islands-

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-112145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-112145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-112145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ242-112145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-112145-

Coastal Kleberg-

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ442-112145-

Kleberg Islands-

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ344-112145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-112145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-112145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light northeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-112145-

Aransas Islands-

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-112145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-112145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-112145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-112145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-112145-

Calhoun Islands-

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-112145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-112145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-112145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-112145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-112145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-112145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-112145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

