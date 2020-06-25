TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
327 FPUS54 KCRP 250813
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
TXZ343-252130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ443-252130-
Nueces Islands-
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-252130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-252130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ239-252130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ242-252130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ342-252130-
Coastal Kleberg-
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-252130-
Kleberg Islands-
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-252130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ244-252130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ245-252130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-252130-
Aransas Islands-
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-252130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-252130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ247-252130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-252130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ447-252130-
Calhoun Islands-
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ233-252130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ232-252130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-252130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-252130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ240-252130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ229-252130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ230-252130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
313 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
LS/TC
